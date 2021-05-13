New Unique Food Vending Machine Opening In Las Vegas

When you think of vending machines, you probably think of sodas, snacks, and sweets. Those on a diet, and especially those with dietary restrictions, can usually just pass up all those vending machines and assume there'll be nothing inside that they can enjoy.

Now, however, there will be a new option in Las Vegas that is offering vegan food options, reported 8 News Now.

Vintage Vegan Diner owners Autumn "Tumn" and Taylor Riley-Parham said that the goal is to give residents and visitors another vegan food dining option.

Vintage Vegan Diner is a local food business that offers delicious vegan food options that are both easily-accessible and affordable. It is so affordable, in fact, that there are no items over $5.

At first, the owners did delivery and curbside orders in the Valley, and now they ship frozen items out that are ordered online.

The two opened the first vegan vending machine with frozen foods in Las Vegas. You can check out the vending machine in Downtown Las Vegas at Fergusons on 1028 Fremont Street.

The company also provides some foods at wholesale to some local businesses.