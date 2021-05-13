Feedback

New Unique Food Vending Machine Opening In Las Vegas

By Ginny Reese

May 13, 2021

Female coworkers taking food out of vending machine

When you think of vending machines, you probably think of sodas, snacks, and sweets. Those on a diet, and especially those with dietary restrictions, can usually just pass up all those vending machines and assume there'll be nothing inside that they can enjoy.

Now, however, there will be a new option in Las Vegas that is offering vegan food options, reported 8 News Now.

Vintage Vegan Diner owners Autumn "Tumn" and Taylor Riley-Parham said that the goal is to give residents and visitors another vegan food dining option.

Vintage Vegan Diner is a local food business that offers delicious vegan food options that are both easily-accessible and affordable. It is so affordable, in fact, that there are no items over $5.

At first, the owners did delivery and curbside orders in the Valley, and now they ship frozen items out that are ordered online.

The two opened the first vegan vending machine with frozen foods in Las Vegas. You can check out the vending machine in Downtown Las Vegas at Fergusons on 1028 Fremont Street.

The company also provides some foods at wholesale to some local businesses.

The machine gained so much attention that it sold out on the first day of opening, and it is being restocked frequently.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About New Unique Food Vending Machine Opening In Las Vegas

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.