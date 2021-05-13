Outbreak Of Toxic E. Coli Spreads To More Washington Counties

An outbreak of a toxic strain of E. coli appears to be spreading in Washington state, and health officials may have a clue what's causing it, according to KOMO.

Two cases have been confirmed in Benton County and Walla Walla County. Earlier this week, two cases involving a woman in her 20s and a child under 10 years old were reported in Snohomish County. Officials noted that the child and woman's infections were linked to an outbreak among seven children in King County. They're also investigating suspected cases, as well.

Health officials said the mass infections of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) may be linked to fresh produce. Ages of the victims range from younger than 9 years old to over 70 years old, they added.

People can get infected STEC through multiple ways, such as consuming undercooked ground beef or other beef products; unpasteurized milk, cheese and juice; contaminated raw fruits, vegetables, sprouts, herbs; water contaminated with animal feces; and direct contact with farm animals can cause infection.

Symptoms vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Around 5 to 10 percent of people diagnosed with STEC develop a potentially life-threatening complication known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).



Photo: Getty Images

