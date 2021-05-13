Phoenix Couple Fabricated Kidnapping Story To Find Stolen Car Faster
By Ginny Reese
May 13, 2021
A Phoenix couple fabricated a "kidnapping" in order for the police to work faster to find their stolen vehicle, reported FOX 10 Phoenix.
Investigators received reported of a truck that was stolen with an 18-month-old still inside of it.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police, the caregivers of the "missing child" along with another couple went into a store, and before the "caregivers" went back to the truck, the couple had driven away with it, allegedly with a child inside.
Turns out, it was all made up just so the police would work faster to find the missing truck.
A statement from police read:
"Detectives have learned that the ‘care giving couple’ fabricated the story of the kidnapping. The couple wanted quicker police response to get their vehicle back from the suspects who took their truck without their permission. With the facts as we now know them, the suspects will now be arrested and booked for false reporting to law enforcement."
UPDATE: After an intensive search for the reported baby, we have learned that the "care giving couple" fabricated the story of a kidnapping. The couple wanted quicker police response to get their vehicle back from the suspects who took their truck without their permission. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/dzUWlbP6iC— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 13, 2021
The suspects were identified as 40-year-old Stormee Wagner, and 37-year-old James Wagner. Both were arrested and booked for false reporting to law enforcement.
Photo: Getty Images