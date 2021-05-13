Phoenix Suns Will Celebrate Most Loyal Fans At Fry's Fan Appreciation Night

The Phoenix Suns will be celebrating their most loyal fans at Fry's Fan Appreciation Night on Thursday when the team hosts the Portland Trail Blazers, reported the NBA.

The regular season finale game will begin at 7 p.m. at Phoenix Suns Arena.

The night will be full of special merchandise offers, giveaways, and entertainment. One lucky person will even win tickets to every Suns home game of Round 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

All of the fans who attend the game on Thursday night will have the chance to win some signed apparel along with a $50 gift card, courtesy of Fry's Food Stores.

A "limited availability" Valley City Edition jersey will also be available alongside many specially-priced items just for this special game.

Tickets for Thursday night's Fry's Fan Appreciation night can be purchased at suns.com/SingleGame. Tickets start around $50.

Anyone who wants to guarantee access to the 2021 NBA Playoffs can become PayPal SixthMan Members by going to suns.com/memberships, or by texting "BOOK" to 602-379-7867.

The Phoenix Suns announced fan night on Twitter, writing:

"We can't thank our fans enough for supporting us. And we're most excited that we can celebrate YOU at [Phoenix Suns Arena] tonight.

It's [Fry's Food Stores] Fan Appreciation Night!"