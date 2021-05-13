Feedback

Phoenix Suns Will Celebrate Most Loyal Fans At Fry's Fan Appreciation Night

By Ginny Reese

May 13, 2021

Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will be celebrating their most loyal fans at Fry's Fan Appreciation Night on Thursday when the team hosts the Portland Trail Blazers, reported the NBA.

The regular season finale game will begin at 7 p.m. at Phoenix Suns Arena.

The night will be full of special merchandise offers, giveaways, and entertainment. One lucky person will even win tickets to every Suns home game of Round 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

All of the fans who attend the game on Thursday night will have the chance to win some signed apparel along with a $50 gift card, courtesy of Fry's Food Stores.

A "limited availability" Valley City Edition jersey will also be available alongside many specially-priced items just for this special game.

Tickets for Thursday night's Fry's Fan Appreciation night can be purchased at suns.com/SingleGame. Tickets start around $50.

Anyone who wants to guarantee access to the 2021 NBA Playoffs can become PayPal SixthMan Members by going to suns.com/memberships, or by texting "BOOK" to 602-379-7867.

The Phoenix Suns announced fan night on Twitter, writing:

"We can't thank our fans enough for supporting us. And we're most excited that we can celebrate YOU at [Phoenix Suns Arena] tonight.
It's [Fry's Food Stores] Fan Appreciation Night!"

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Phoenix Suns Will Celebrate Most Loyal Fans At Fry's Fan Appreciation Night

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.