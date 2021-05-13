Texas Youtuber Is A Wanted Man After Recording Break In At SpaceX Facility

Authorities in South Texas are looking for a man who recorded himself breaking into a SpaceX launch site.

In March, Cesar L. Galaviz filmed himself walking around the SpaceX site in Boca Chica for his YouTube channel Loco Vlogs. Galaviz is not a SpaceX employee and wasn't authorized to be on the property.

Galaviz has since deleted the video from his page, but it can still be found on YouTube since other users reuploaded it. The video shows Galaviz standing in the shadow of the Starship SN11 rocket that was launched and then exploded on March 30.

"Guys, I'm telling you this is going to be epic. This is not what you've seen on other people's channels," Galaviz said in the now-deleted video.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza didn't think the video was epic. On Monday, Garza tweeted that there is a warrant for Galaviz's arrest for criminal trespassing.