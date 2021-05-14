Feedback

Here's What Numbers Steelers Rookies Will Wear In 2021

By Jason Hall

May 14, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their 90-man offseason roster, which reveals which jersey numbers each rookie will wear heading into training camp.

The Steelers previously revealed that former University of Alabama running back Najee Harris, who was selected by the Steelers at No. 24 overall in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, would continue to wear No. 22, as he did at the collegiate level, in the latest episode of the team's The Standard video series shared on their official website this week.

Former Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was selected by the Steelers at No. 55 overall in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will wear No. 88, which was previously worn by Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Lynn Swann, who spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Steelers.

Here's a full list of what numbers the Steelers' rookie draft picks will wear entering training camp:

  • Najee Harris - #22
  • Pat Freiermuth- #88
  • Dan Moore Jr.- #65
  • Buddy Johnson- #51
  • Isaiahh Loudermilk- #92
  • Quincy Roche- #48
  • Tre Norwood- #21
  • Pressley Harvin III- #6

Here's a full list of what numbers the Steelers' undrafted rookie free agents will wear entering training camp:

  • Mark Gilbert- #17
  • Isaiah McKoy- #17
  • LaMont Wade- #24
  • Shakur Brown- #29
  • Donovan Stiner- #26
  • Calvin Bundage- #33
  • Jamar Watson- #50
  • Rico Bussey- #84

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Here's What Numbers Steelers Rookies Will Wear In 2021

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.