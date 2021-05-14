Katy Perry Goes Back In Time (With Pikachu) In Music Video For 'Electric'

Katy Perry revisits her pre-fame years in the music video for her new song, "Electric," a track that will appear on Pokémon 25: The Album.

On Friday (May 14), Perry’s anthemic single, which she created alongside The Monsters & Strangerz, Jon Bellion and Bruce Weigner, dropped and it hears her spread optimism about taking control of your destiny. "I know you feel it, feel it/If you believe it, then you can," Perry sings on the hook. "There's no reason that this life can’t be electric." An accompanying video was released in conjunction with the three-minute track and sees the singer and Pikachu spend time in Hawaii, before traveling back in time. For their journey to the past, the pop star revisits her pre-fame days and sees herself perform at a farmer's market and then make her way to her first club show.

Perry is one of 11 artists to appear on Pokemon's 25th-anniversary compilation, which will drop this fall via Universal Music Group’s Capitol Records. "When I visited the Pokémon Café while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years. So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th-anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated,” Perry said in a statement. "The song’s themes — resilience, igniting your inner light — have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon’s story and characters. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness.

"Electric" arrives days after Perry's announcement for her Las Vegas residency, Katy Perry: Play, which will be held at the new property Resorts World Casino. The residency begins on December 29 and runs through mid-January 2022.