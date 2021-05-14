WATCH: Since-Deleted Video Shows Greene Berating AOC Outside Office In 2019

On Thursday (May 13), the Washington Post reported Ocasio-Cortez was "aggressively" confronted by Greene outside the House chamber, with Greene shouting "Hey Alexandria" twice in an effort to get the New York congresswoman's attention.

Two Post reporters said they witnessed the exchange in which Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away before Greene eventually caught up with her and began shouting at her, asking why she supports far-left activist groups ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter Matter, which she falsely labeled as "terrorist" organizations.

"You don't care about the American people," Greene shouted, according to the Post. "Why do you support terrorists and ANTIFA?"

The report said Greene shouted at Ocasio-Cortez that she was failing to defend her "radical socialist" beliefs by declining to debate her publicly, while Ocasio-Cortez continued to walk away, only turning around once and throwing her hands in the air.

Ocasio-Cortez, who had previously worked as a bartender prior to being elected as the youngest woman to ever serve the United States Congress in 2018, told reporters she used to remove people like Greene from bars "all the time," CNN reports.

"For me, this isn't even about how I feel," Ocasio-Cortez said. "It's that I refuse to allow young women, people of color, people who are standing up for what they believe, to see this kind of intimidation attempts by a person who supports White supremacists in our nation's capital."

Ocasio-Cortez added that Greene "was certainly chasing" her when asked if she felt bullied when the Georgia Republican was trying to approach her.