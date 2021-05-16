Twenty One Pilots Announce Their Signature Chipotle Burrito
By Katrina Nattress
May 16, 2021
If you love Chipotle and also love Twenty One Pilots, your dreams are about to come true. The band recently partnered up with the restaurant to launch their signature burrito, which contains white rice, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, lettuce, and Queso Blanco.
Tyler Joseph and Josh Dunn announced the launch with a hilarious video where the drummer shows off his impressive burrito wrapping skills.
Fans who order the TOP burrito through Chipotle's app from May 19 to May 21 will get free delivery. Chipotle is also giving away 1,000 tickets to the band's livestream concert on May 21. In addition to the food partnership, the duo is also dropping an exclusive clothing collaboration the same day as the livestream.
Order the official TOP burrito here and see the announcement post below.
we hit our favorite spot @chipotletweets and created the official Twenty One Pilots Burrito together. you can now get it in the chipotle app or online. #sponsored pic.twitter.com/IB3jhaHFiY— twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) May 13, 2021
The livestream will celebrate TOP's new album, Icy And Scaled, which is also slated to come out on May 21. Ahead of its release, the band's shared two tracks off the album: "Shy Away" and "Choker."
According to a press release, the concert is expected "to be an unforgettable performance from the duo, with a catalog spanning setlist that will also mark the live debut of new material from Scaled And Icy."
Get tickets to the show here.
Photo: Getty Images