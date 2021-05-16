Feedback

Twenty One Pilots Announce Their Signature Chipotle Burrito

By Katrina Nattress

May 16, 2021

If you love Chipotle and also love Twenty One Pilots, your dreams are about to come true. The band recently partnered up with the restaurant to launch their signature burrito, which contains white rice, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, lettuce, and Queso Blanco.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dunn announced the launch with a hilarious video where the drummer shows off his impressive burrito wrapping skills.

Fans who order the TOP burrito through Chipotle's app from May 19 to May 21 will get free delivery. Chipotle is also giving away 1,000 tickets to the band's livestream concert on May 21. In addition to the food partnership, the duo is also dropping an exclusive clothing collaboration the same day as the livestream.

Order the official TOP burrito here and see the announcement post below.

The livestream will celebrate TOP's new album, Icy And Scaled, which is also slated to come out on May 21. Ahead of its release, the band's shared two tracks off the album: "Shy Away" and "Choker."

According to a press release, the concert is expected "to be an unforgettable performance from the duo, with a catalog spanning setlist that will also mark the live debut of new material from Scaled And Icy."

Get tickets to the show here.

Photo: Getty Images

Twenty One Pilots

Chat About Twenty One Pilots Announce Their Signature Chipotle Burrito

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.