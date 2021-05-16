If you love Chipotle and also love Twenty One Pilots, your dreams are about to come true. The band recently partnered up with the restaurant to launch their signature burrito, which contains white rice, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, lettuce, and Queso Blanco.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dunn announced the launch with a hilarious video where the drummer shows off his impressive burrito wrapping skills.

Fans who order the TOP burrito through Chipotle's app from May 19 to May 21 will get free delivery. Chipotle is also giving away 1,000 tickets to the band's livestream concert on May 21. In addition to the food partnership, the duo is also dropping an exclusive clothing collaboration the same day as the livestream.

Order the official TOP burrito here and see the announcement post below.