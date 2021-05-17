Comedian Is Going Viral For Saving Turtle, Cleaning Up San Antonio River

Don't mess with Texas or Whitney Cummings.

The comedian, podcaster, and creator of 2 Broke Girls spent her time between Texas shows in San Antonio saving turtles from tossed out straws.

She shared an Instagram video on Saturday of her picking up trash from the San Antonio River near The Pearl after spotting a turtle in the water.

"Prep for a stressful video! I love San Antonio but this trash in the river near the turtles spun me into manic insanity," she wrote on Instagram.

With some help from her friend Grace, Cummings managed to remove some straws, twine, a soda cup, and a variety of plastic bags floating in the water.