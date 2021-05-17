Feedback

Comedian Is Going Viral For Saving Turtle, Cleaning Up San Antonio River

By Anna Gallegos

May 17, 2021

Don't mess with Texas or Whitney Cummings.

The comedian, podcaster, and creator of 2 Broke Girls spent her time between Texas shows in San Antonio saving turtles from tossed out straws.

She shared an Instagram video on Saturday of her picking up trash from the San Antonio River near The Pearl after spotting a turtle in the water.

"Prep for a stressful video! I love San Antonio but this trash in the river near the turtles spun me into manic insanity," she wrote on Instagram.

With some help from her friend Grace, Cummings managed to remove some straws, twine, a soda cup, and a variety of plastic bags floating in the water.

The San Antonio River has a serious trash problem, and litter left on sidewalks or the side of the road routinely find its way into the water after heavy rains.

More than 21,000 pounds of trash was collected from the river in two weeks, KSAT reported.

"I love you San Antonio, but what are you doing?" Cummings asks in the video.

The comedian's video is a reminder that you don't have to live near the river to do your part to help keep it clean.

Photo: Getty Images

