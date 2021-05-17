Couple Walks Away From Las Vegas Casino Thousands Of Dollars Richer

One couple from California is walking away from a Las Vegas casino thousands of dollars richer thanks to some big wins, reported 8 News Now.

Christy and David Jones of Temecula visited Red Rock Casino and never could've guessed they would take home a huge sum of cash.

The two won more than $17,000 while playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em "thanks to two straight flushes on the flop Sunday," said 8 News Now.

Christy took home just over $9,000 after snagging a straight flush on the flop.

A short time later, David did the same thing, snagging a win of just over $8,100.

The two weren't the only visitors who hit big money at a Las Vegas Casino recently.

Luisa Muliau, a Las Vegas visitor from Hawaii, was happy to be in the city after hitting big money on one of the local slot machines.

Muliau was playing a Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens slot machine at Palace Station when she placed a pretty low bet of only $1.25.

The bet led to a massive payday of hundreds of thousands of dollars... $345,499.36 to be exact, according to a Station Casinos release.

Photo: Getty Images