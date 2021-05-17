Feedback

Detroit Rapper Kash Doll Robbed Of $500,000 By Car Thieves

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 17, 2021

Detroit rapper Kash Doll was robbed over the weekend.

TMZ reported that the 29-year-old rapper called the police Saturday (May 15) after discovering her car was broken into. Kash Doll told police that the thieves were able to steal $500,000 worth of jewelry and a $50,000 Louis Vuitton bag.

The burglary happened in the San Fernando Valley between 11 pm and 5 am while she was shooting a music video.

According to reports, none of the windows of her luxury car were broken, suggesting that the thieves were able to retrieve the stolen items through unlocked doors.

Kash Doll has not received any of her stolen items, and police have not made any arrests.

The theft comes after Kash Doll has released multiple songs over the last few months, including "Thumbin" and "Bossa Nova" featuring Tee Grizzley.

In an upcoming project, Kash Doll will be appearing on the series Black Mafia Family. She will be joined by other well-known celebrities like Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, Steve Harris, and Russell Hornsby. According to Deadline, her character is named "Monique" and will be "a paralegal for the biggest defense attorney in Detroit and a strong single mom determined to give her daughter a better life." An official release date for Black Mafia Family has not been set yet.

Photo: Getty Images

