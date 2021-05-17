DMX's 'Exodus 1:7' Features JAY-Z, Nas, Bono & More: See The Tracklist

DMX's posthumous album, Exodus 1:7, is less than two weeks away from release, and fans of the late rapper are gearing up for a guest-heavy set.

Produced by Swizz Beatz, the upcoming 13-track collection features collaborations with Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Bono, The LOX, Benny the Butcher and Moneybagg Yo, to name a few. As we reported, the set also features two Nas team-ups, one of which features JAY-Z. Usher and DMX's youngest son, Exodus Simmons, are also on the collection.

At the start of the pandemic, X and Darrin "Dee" Dean of Ruff Ryders drove to Nashville in an RV and stayed there for four months to record the project. "It's sad that he’s not gonna be here, but the music…This album right here is special," Dean gushed. "Like you probably never heard no music like you heard on this one that we did right now. This is probably one of his great albums. One of the best. It’s a classic, for sure."

Exodus 1:7 will serve as the follow-up to the rapper's 2012 LP, Undisputed. "My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met," Swizz previously said of the project. "He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."