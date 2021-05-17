Here's How Illinois Residents Could Get $25K To Help Cover Rent Costs

Illinoisans who are still scraping the bottom of the barrel to make ends meet because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could get $25,000 to help with that.

That’s because of the Illinois Rental Payment Program.

Anyone applying is eligible for up to 15 months of assistance to cover rent from the past 12 months or for the next three months. They can get a maximum of $25,000, thanks to a federal grant. The Illinois Housing Development Authority states:

"Applicants are eligible for up to 15 months of assistance. The grant can cover the past due rent from the previous 12 months and future rental assistance for the next three months, if deemed necessary. The maximum grant amount is $25,000. The emergency rental assistance is provided by the Federal government and is free to tenant and housing provider. If approved, the grant will be paid to the housing provider in the form of a check."

The program opens Monday (May 17) and runs through June 7. Housing providers and landlords can start initiating a joint application, and tenants will have until June 14 to complete their end of it, according to the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

Tenants can start their own application beginning June 9 and running through June 28. Then, landlords will have until July 6 to complete their portion, the Illinois Housing Development Authority states.

Find more about eligibility and documentation requirements here.

Photo: Getty Images