Man Drowns Saving Girlfriend From Green River In King County

A 21-year-old man died while rescuing his girlfriend from the Green River in King County, according to KING 6.

Emergency crews responded to reports of someone falling into the river Friday around 3:30 p.m. The King County Sheriff's Office said a woman somehow ended up in the river, and her boyfriend jumped into the waters to rescue her. Bystanders nearby were able to pull the girlfriend to shore, but they weren't able to retrieve the man, according to deputies.

Authorities said they and marine rescue divers searched the man near Enumclaw's Green River Gorge Bridge. Officials confirmed just before 7 p.m. that they recovered the man's body from the river. They have not identified him at this time.

"It's still unclear exactly what the man and his girlfriend were doing along the river, but sheriff officials said Washington's lakes and rivers remain very cold and urged people to use caution in or around the water," reporters wrote.

Photo: Getty Images