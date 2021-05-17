North Carolina Man 'Felt Like Karate Kid' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is still in shock after hitting it big with a winning scratch-off lottery ticket.

Jeremy Pruitt, of Wilkes County, purchased a lottery ticket in the the $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off game while recently at the Run-In on Oakwoods Road in Wilkesboro, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. After scratching the ticket while still inside the store, he found that his $20 purchase was a good investment.

"Oh Lord, I felt like karate kid," he said. "I just started crying when it happened."

As it turns out, Pruitt won a large prize of $100,000. He remembers scratching the ticket and seeing the shocking number, calling it "crazy." He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Thursday (May 13), taking home a total of $70,756 after taxes.

When asked what he plans to do with his newfound winnings, he laughed and said he has a few things in mind.

"My girls want new clothes," he said. "And I want to get a little piece of land."

Another North Carolina man recently won big in the $150 Million Cash Explosion, scoring the top $4 million prize and taking home over half a million dollars.

Photo: Getty Images