Feedback

North Carolina Man 'Felt Like Karate Kid' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

May 17, 2021

A man in North Carolina is still in shock after hitting it big with a winning scratch-off lottery ticket.

Jeremy Pruitt, of Wilkes County, purchased a lottery ticket in the the $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off game while recently at the Run-In on Oakwoods Road in Wilkesboro, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. After scratching the ticket while still inside the store, he found that his $20 purchase was a good investment.

"Oh Lord, I felt like karate kid," he said. "I just started crying when it happened."

As it turns out, Pruitt won a large prize of $100,000. He remembers scratching the ticket and seeing the shocking number, calling it "crazy." He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Thursday (May 13), taking home a total of $70,756 after taxes.

When asked what he plans to do with his newfound winnings, he laughed and said he has a few things in mind.

"My girls want new clothes," he said. "And I want to get a little piece of land."

Another North Carolina man recently won big in the $150 Million Cash Explosion, scoring the top $4 million prize and taking home over half a million dollars.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About North Carolina Man 'Felt Like Karate Kid' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.