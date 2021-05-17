PHOTO: Pittsburgh Steelers Starter Announces Engagement
By Jason Hall
May 17, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith announced his engagement to girlfriend Alyssa Ungrady over the weekend.
Highsmith shared a photo of the proposal on his Instagram account Sunday (May 16) with the caption, "You are everything I’ve ever prayed for. The greatest blessing I could ever receive. I love you Alyssa Ungrady and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Here’s to FOREVER ❤️❤️#SheSaidYes💍"
The Steelers also sent a congratulatory tweet to Highsmith on Sunday with a photo of the proposal credited to the initial post.
As a rookie, Highsmith started five games in the absence of veteran outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who experienced a season-ending ALC tear in December.
The former third-round draft pick enters his second season with high expectations as head coach Mike Tomlin not only confirmed that Highsmith will continue to serve as the Steelers' starting outside linebacker amid Dupree's decision to sign with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent this offseason, but also credited his "natural maturation" during a pre-draft press conference alongside general manager Kevin Colbert last month.
"In regards to the loss of Bud and the expectations and the depth and things at that position, the lynchpin to that entire discussion is the natural maturation of Alex Highsmith from Year 1 to Year 2,” Tomlin said. “You know the standard of expectations that we have for our young players moving from [Year] 1 to [Year] 2.He could be the poster boy for that. We need a significant rise in terms of all areas of play from him. But I also think it’s reasonable to expect it given what he’s been exposed to, given the quality young man that he is and his work ethic and the environment we intend to put him in. I think it’s reasonable to expect him to rise up and meet the challenges.”
Highsmith appeared in all 16 games during his rookie season, recording 48 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, five tackle for loss and six QB hits in 2020.
Photo: Getty Images