PHOTO: Pittsburgh Steelers Starter Announces Engagement

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith announced his engagement to girlfriend Alyssa Ungrady over the weekend.

Highsmith shared a photo of the proposal on his Instagram account Sunday (May 16) with the caption, "You are everything I’ve ever prayed for. The greatest blessing I could ever receive. I love you Alyssa Ungrady and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Here’s to FOREVER ❤️❤️#SheSaidYes💍"

The Steelers also sent a congratulatory tweet to Highsmith on Sunday with a photo of the proposal credited to the initial post.

As a rookie, Highsmith started five games in the absence of veteran outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who experienced a season-ending ALC tear in December.