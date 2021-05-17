Portland Man Rescued After Texting His Wife That He Was Lost In The Woods
By Zuri Anderson
May 17, 2021
A Portland, Oregon hiker was found safe after getting lost on a trail and spending a couple of nights out in the woods, according to People.
Rescue crews found 71-year-old Joseph Dean was found "conscious and breathing" the morning of May 10 near the Horsetail Creek Trail in Multnomah County, according to the county sheriff's office.
Dean told authorities he planned to hike a 12-mile loop along the Rock of Ages Ridge but got lost halfway through his hike. That's when he sent a text message to his wife saying he was lost in the woods, officials said. He was reported missing later that night.
Rescuers are bringing Joe Dean down Horsetail Falls trail. He is being carried in a wheeled basket. His family is waiting for his return. Once he arrives, he will be evaluated by paramedics. Thank you to all the searchers! pic.twitter.com/rFgyOKDOXG— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) May 10, 2021
Multiple agencies came together to search for him the following morning, including deputies from Washington and Clackamas counties. Cell phone data helped officials identify a general area where Dean could possibly be. They also deployed a drone and an airplane for the search.
The hiker ran out of drinking water when rescuers found him, officials said. Dean also brought thermal leggings, a jacket, and a balaclava on his hike, and he rationed his snacks, authorities added. The 71-year-old was reunited with his family before being taken to a local hospital.
"I thought today was quite do or die," his son, William Dean, told KATU. "I've always said he's the person I want to be stuck out overnight with by accident, so I'm really glad he was able to get out of here."
Photo: Getty Images