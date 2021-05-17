Portland Man Rescued After Texting His Wife That He Was Lost In The Woods

A Portland, Oregon hiker was found safe after getting lost on a trail and spending a couple of nights out in the woods, according to People.

Rescue crews found 71-year-old Joseph Dean was found "conscious and breathing" the morning of May 10 near the Horsetail Creek Trail in Multnomah County, according to the county sheriff's office.

Dean told authorities he planned to hike a 12-mile loop along the Rock of Ages Ridge but got lost halfway through his hike. That's when he sent a text message to his wife saying he was lost in the woods, officials said. He was reported missing later that night.