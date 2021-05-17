See If Your Name Made Wisconsin's Top Baby Names In 2020

The U.S. Social Security Administration released a list of Wisconsin's most popular baby names from last year.

Oliver was the most popular name for boys, while more girls were named Charlotte than anything else.

Last year in the state, 326 boys were named Oliver, and 284 girls were named Charlotte.

Here are the top 10 baby boy names in our state for 2020:

Oliver Liam Henry William Theodore Jack Mason Levi Owen Noah

Here are the top 10 baby girl names in our state for 2020:

Charlotte Olivia Evelyn Amelia Emma Ava Sophia Harper Nora Eleanor

On a national level, reports show that Liam ranked at number one for males, and Olivia was number one for females born last year.

For boys, Liam has ranked number one since 2017 and has been in the top 10 most popular names nationally since 2012. Right behind Liam is Noah which ranked second, and Oliver was number three.

For girls, Olivia ranked number one for the second consecutive time and has been in the top 10 since 2001. Following Olivia in second is Emma and then Ava.

To see the complete list of 2020's top baby names in the state of Wisconsin, click here.

Photo: Getty Images