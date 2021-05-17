WATCH: Red Sox Fan Grabs Errant Bat While On The Phone At Fenway Park

A fan at Fenway Park managed to grab an errant bat while talking on his cell phone during Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox.

Bally Sports West, which broadcasts the Angels' games, shared a video of the incident on its verified Twitter account, which shows a bat fly out of the hands of Los Angeles infielder José Rojas and into the stands behind the first base line on a swinging strike.

Rojas reacted by putting his hands up near his face in fear that the flying bat could cause harm to fans in attendance. Fortunately, the bat instead bounced off the seats and into the grasp of a man wearing a black Red Sox hat who happened to be holding his cell phone to his ear with his other hand at the time.