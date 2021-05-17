Yogurt Brand May Be Linked To Toxic E. Coli Outbreak In Washington

Washington state health officials have identified a possible link to the toxic E. coli outbreak over the last two weeks, according to KOMO.

Officials said Saturday (May 15) the mass infection of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) stems from PCC Community Market brand yogurt, which is produced by Pure Eire Dairy. The brand is working with the state Department of Health to identify and recall the affected products.

Health officials also said anyone who has this brand of yogurt should throw it away.

So far, 11 people have contracted the toxic strain of E. coli, including six children under the age of 10. Eight cases were confirmed in King County, and one each in Benton, Snohomish, and Walla Walla counties, KOMO reported. Three people have developed a serious complication of E. coli infection, reporters added.

E. coli bacteria typically live in the intestines of humans and animals. Most strains are harmless, but some can cause diarrhea and stomach cramps. STEC specifically may cause life-threatening conditions in people, including a lethal kidney complication.

Officials reminded the public of some ways to prevent E. coli infection, such as cleaning your hands after using the bathroom and handling raw meat, rinsing fresh produce and disinfect countertops and utensils that touch raw meat.

Photo: Getty Images