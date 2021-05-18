Feedback

50 Cent Funds Business Education Program At Texas Public Schools

By Anna Gallegos

May 18, 2021

50 Cent is teaming up with Houston public schools to build a business education program, which he'll fund.

The rapper, born Curtis Jackson, pledged $300,000 to start the G-Unity Business Lab at Kashmere, Worthing and Wheatley High Schools, KHOU reported.

The program will teach students business and entrepreneurship skills. It will end with a "Shark Tank" style competition where the students have to pitch a product they designed to a panel of judges, according to the G-Unity Foundation website.

Students will also be able to take paid internships and meet area business leaders.

"These programs will really get people excited to learn again after everything that's been going on," he said during Monday's announcement.

50 Cent is already looking towards the future, too.

“It’s starting at three schools now, but it’s going to be a lot more,” he said. “Just watch me.”

50 Cent has had an interesting career in business. He started his record label G-Unit Records and later added a fashion brand, film company, and book imprint. He's also invested in everything from vodka to boxing and mining. He was also once the spokesperson for Vitamin Water.

The rapper only recently moved to Houston. 50 Cent is originally from Queens, New York, but suddenly announced his move south on May 4 on Instagram.

50 Cent already has a cowboy hat and Texas-sized belt buckle so he seems to be settling in just fine.

Photo: Getty Images

