50 Cent Funds Business Education Program At Texas Public Schools

50 Cent is teaming up with Houston public schools to build a business education program, which he'll fund.

The rapper, born Curtis Jackson, pledged $300,000 to start the G-Unity Business Lab at Kashmere, Worthing and Wheatley High Schools, KHOU reported.

The program will teach students business and entrepreneurship skills. It will end with a "Shark Tank" style competition where the students have to pitch a product they designed to a panel of judges, according to the G-Unity Foundation website.

Students will also be able to take paid internships and meet area business leaders.

"These programs will really get people excited to learn again after everything that's been going on," he said during Monday's announcement.

50 Cent is already looking towards the future, too.

“It’s starting at three schools now, but it’s going to be a lot more,” he said. “Just watch me.”