Feedback

Disturbance On Plane Forces Landing At Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 18, 2021

Aerial view of airplane

A 42-year-old New York man is under arrest after allegedly causing a disturbance and acting "erratically" on a JetBlue flight, forcing the plane to land in Minnesota.

A spokesperson for JetBlue confirms that the flight took off Sunday afternoon (May 16) from New York and was headed for San Francisco when "a customer on board began acting erratically and aggressively toward crew members and other customers," according to KARE 11.

KGO 7 in San Francisco reported that passengers said the man had a bag of a white substance, touched a woman, made inappropriate comments to multiple females onboard, yelled racial slurs upon boarding, and refused to wear a mask.

The pilots decided the situation was severe enough to divert the plane and land in Minnesota. Airport police met the aircraft at the gate and arrested the man.

In a statement to KARE 11, Derek Dombrowski, JetBlue's Corporate Communications Manager, said, "Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and we appreciate our crewmembers’ response and our customers’ patience during this incident."

Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman Patrick Hogan said the charges against the man are on a county level, but the FBI may file federal charges separately.

The man was taken to Hennepin County Jail and is now facing drug charges and other potential offenses.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Disturbance On Plane Forces Landing At Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.