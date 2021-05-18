Feedback

'Hangry' Alligator Wrangled After Chasing People Across Florida Parking Lot

By Zuri Anderson

May 18, 2021

Authorities came to the rescue after they got reports of a "hangry" alligator chasing people in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, according to WFLA.

“He may have just been ‘hangry’ for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare,” officials from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office joked on Twitter.

The wild event unfolded Monday afternoon in Lehigh Acres, just east of Fort Myers. Deputies and a nuisance gator trapper responded to reports of the predator in a Wendy's parking lot, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed.

Authorities were able to wrangle to 7-foot-3-inch gator in the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehabilitation Center. The animal was also relocated to an alligator farm, officials added.

FWC said the reptile was likely attempting to move between two bodies of water when it was spotted in the parking lots. It's currently alligator mating season, so Floridians should watch out for them through June.

In other gator-related news, a man had to wrestle a gator to save his puppy. A fisherman captured a video of an intimidating gator chasing him near the mangroves last weekend.

Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office

