Murfreesboro Pet Store Reunited With Stolen $1,200 Baby Parakeet
By Sarah Tate
May 18, 2021
A baby bird worth around $1,200 was stolen from a Middle Tennessee pet store Monday night (May 17), sending the shop into a desperate search for their missing feathered friend. Fortunately, they were reunited with the young bird Tuesday with the help of local police, WKRN reports.
Animal City of Murfreesboro took to their Facebook page Monday asking for the public's help in identifying two people, and male and female, who had trespassed into an employees-only area of the NW Broad Street store around 5:30 p.m. Shortly after they left the area, the store noticed its weeks-old Indian ringneck parakeet was missing from its incubator.
The theft sent the store into a rush to locate the missing baby bird "before it's too late" as it couldn't survive without proper heat and formula.
On Tuesday, Animal City posted a happy update to all who had been following along in their attempts to locate the missing parakeet, saying they had been reunited.
"We have our baby back," the post reads. "He was hungry and cold, but will be ok."
According to WKRN, police have not said if the suspects have been identified or charged in the theft. They ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Detective Ed Gorham with the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5507.
