Feedback

Suspect Accused Of Crashing At Rick Ross' Georgia Estate Dies In Custody

By Kelly Fisher

May 18, 2021

The suspect who led a high-speed chase that ended at Rick Ross’ Georgia mansion has reportedly died in custody.

Chaka Stewart, 40, was found unresponsive in his Clayton County Jail cell on Saturday (May 15), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reportedly confirmed to TMZ. The outlet reported that a guard and a medic attempted to revive Stewart when they found him, but he was reportedly pronounced dead at the jail.

Stewart is accused of leading the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on a chase earlier this month. Possessing a weapon, Stewart apparently stopped near Old National Highway and Georgia Highway 138 and crashed at Ross’ estate. Then, he fled on foot before authorities caught up to him and arrested him. Ross wasn’t home at the time, according to previous reports.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Suspect Accused Of Crashing At Rick Ross' Georgia Estate Dies In Custody

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.