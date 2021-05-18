Suspect Accused Of Crashing At Rick Ross' Georgia Estate Dies In Custody

The suspect who led a high-speed chase that ended at Rick Ross’ Georgia mansion has reportedly died in custody.

Chaka Stewart, 40, was found unresponsive in his Clayton County Jail cell on Saturday (May 15), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reportedly confirmed to TMZ. The outlet reported that a guard and a medic attempted to revive Stewart when they found him, but he was reportedly pronounced dead at the jail.

Stewart is accused of leading the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on a chase earlier this month. Possessing a weapon, Stewart apparently stopped near Old National Highway and Georgia Highway 138 and crashed at Ross’ estate. Then, he fled on foot before authorities caught up to him and arrested him. Ross wasn’t home at the time, according to previous reports.