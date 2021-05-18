T.I. & Tiny Being Investigated By LAPD Over New Sexual Assault Allegation

Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department over new allegations of sexual assault and drugging.

According to Daily Beast, the LAPD met with a woman, whose identity is being kept anonymous, in April who claimed the assault took place in 2005.

In the report, the woman claimed that she was given a drink by Tiny that she believes was “most likely drugged” before being invited back to T.I. and Tiny's hotel room. It was there that she alleges the rapper suggested they all go into the bathroom to “freshen up.”

“Once in the bathroom, Tiny took off all of victim’s clothing,” the report states. “Tiny was also naked, wearing only a shower cap. T.I. came into the bathroom naked. All three got into the shower and T.I. told the victim she looked better naked.”

The woman claimed Tiny began to wash her and afterward, she and T.I. went to go sit on the bed naked, according to Daily Beast. “T.I. turned on a pornographic show, handed the victim a bottle of baby oil and told her to rub his back,” the report continues. Tiny allegedly came over and “sat on victim’s back” before sliding “up and down victim’s back while they were both naked,” the report states.

The woman claims T.I. at one point penetrated her vagina with his toes without her consent and she said her last memory was sitting down on the couch before waking up the next morning with “her vagina very sore and had a burning/itching sensation.” A spokesperson from the LAPD confirmed that the investigation is active.

Daily Beast also shared details of a second alleged police report filed earlier this month in Las Vegas. The second woman, Rachelle Jenks, filed a police report with similar allegations in Las Vegas, according to her attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is representing several of the women who are accusing T.I. and Tiny of sexual abuse.

Last month, shortly after three additional women came forward with claims of sexual abuse against the couple, T.I. and Tiny responded to the allegations through their attorney.

"The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly," T.I. and Tiny's attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement, per Billboard. "By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: Let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations."

Days prior to the release of their statement, a spokesperson for attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn told Page Six three additional anonymous victims have retained him, and he is “speaking with investigators from multiple jurisdictions to pursue criminal charges” against the couple.

The news came weeks after six more people came forward with sexual assault claims against T.I. and Tiny, adding to the dozens of abuse allegations against the couple that have surfaced since January.

If you or someone you know have been affected by sexual abuse, please reach out to The National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800.656.HOPE (4673).

Photo: Getty Images