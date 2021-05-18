Feedback

Two Dozen Hikers Were Rescued In New Mexico Mountains

By Ginny Reese

May 18, 2021

A group of 24 hikers had to be rescued from the Organ Mountains in southern New Mexico on Sunday evening.

According to KRQE News, the group was "separated, disoriented, and stranded" in the mountains.

The Las Cruces Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team as well as members from Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, and New Mexico State Police all took part in the rescue.

According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, the group of hikers started a guided hike to "The Needle" on Sunday morning at around 4 a.m.

The hike is said to be pretty difficult, causing members of the group to fall behind and break off into smaller groups. Those smaller groups then veered off onto different trails.

After the sun went down, some of the hikers were stranded ad unable to find their way off of the mountain.

Many of the hikers called 911, prompting the search and rescue mission.

The rest of the hikers were found neat the La Cueva trail by the search and rescue team. They were escorted to the La Cueva trailhead.

Many of the hikers had minor injuries and dehydration.

Photo: Getty Images

