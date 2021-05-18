VIDEO: Florida Police Officers Smash Window To Save Dog From Hot Car

Body camera footage shows two Florida police officers saving a dog in serious trouble, according to FOX 13 Tampa.

Sarasota Police Sergeant Louis Buck responded to some frantic calls about a dog being locked in a car with no air conditioning. He arrived at a rental car parked outside the Sleep Inn near University Parkway, reporters said.

"You could tell the dog was getting really hot, trying to find shadowy places inside the car to hide," Sgt. Buck told reporters. He and Office Matthew Grochowski tried finding the owner, but they were nowhere to be found. The outside temperatures were already in the 90s before noon, and the dog's panting was getting heavier.

"I knew it was down underneath the steering wheel trying to get into some shade, trying to distract him and get his attention away from what was going to happen," said Buck.

That's when Sergeant Buck gave Officer Grochowski the go-ahead. It took three hits to break open the window, reporters said. The dog finally got some fresh and some water waiting for him.

Sarasota County Animal Services recorded the temperature inside the vehicle -- it was reportedly 115 degrees.

The dog's owner told authorities he left the car running. He said he must have walked away too far with the key fob and the car shut off. Officers said they issued the owner a couple of citations and gave him his dog back.

"I think it shows people in the community that they need to be aware of what’s going on and let us know so we can help these situations out, so we can even save an animal’s life," Grochowski said.

Photo: Getty Images