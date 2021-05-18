VIDEO: Marriage Proposal On Las Vegas Gondola Boat Goes Horribly Wrong
By Ginny Reese
May 18, 2021
A romantic marriage proposal on a gondola boat at the Venetian in Las Vegas took an unexpected turn for the worse.
FOX 5 Las Vegas reported that the man accidentally fell over into the water mid-proposal.
A TikTok video from user @pmarie22 of the moment shows the man getting down on one knee to pop the question on the boat. Everything seemed to be going just fine until the man tried to stand back up. That's when he toppled overboard and fell straight into the water below.
The guy came up gasping for air, but that didn't stop the proposal. He still slipped the ring on her finger while standing in the water.
See the hilarious moment below:
@pmarie22
PROPOSAL GONE(Dola) WRONG😳 #lasvegas #venetian #proposal #ohno #foryoupage #foryou @breahwray♬ Oh No - Kreepa
Don't worry, she still said yes!
The man put his mask back on and climbed back into the boat.
The viral video then shows the couple triumphantly walking up the stairs with hands held high into the air.
The newly-engaged couple then poses for a picture at the end of the video, wearing ear-to-ear smiles.
Congrats to the happy couple!
Photo: Getty Images