VIDEO: Marriage Proposal On Las Vegas Gondola Boat Goes Horribly Wrong

A romantic marriage proposal on a gondola boat at the Venetian in Las Vegas took an unexpected turn for the worse.

FOX 5 Las Vegas reported that the man accidentally fell over into the water mid-proposal.

A TikTok video from user @pmarie22 of the moment shows the man getting down on one knee to pop the question on the boat. Everything seemed to be going just fine until the man tried to stand back up. That's when he toppled overboard and fell straight into the water below.

The guy came up gasping for air, but that didn't stop the proposal. He still slipped the ring on her finger while standing in the water.

See the hilarious moment below: