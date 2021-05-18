Feedback

VIDEO: Marriage Proposal On Las Vegas Gondola Boat Goes Horribly Wrong

By Ginny Reese

May 18, 2021

Gondola on Grand Canal in Venice, Italy

A romantic marriage proposal on a gondola boat at the Venetian in Las Vegas took an unexpected turn for the worse.

FOX 5 Las Vegas reported that the man accidentally fell over into the water mid-proposal.

A TikTok video from user @pmarie22 of the moment shows the man getting down on one knee to pop the question on the boat. Everything seemed to be going just fine until the man tried to stand back up. That's when he toppled overboard and fell straight into the water below.

The guy came up gasping for air, but that didn't stop the proposal. He still slipped the ring on her finger while standing in the water.

See the hilarious moment below:

Don't worry, she still said yes!

The man put his mask back on and climbed back into the boat.

The viral video then shows the couple triumphantly walking up the stairs with hands held high into the air.

The newly-engaged couple then poses for a picture at the end of the video, wearing ear-to-ear smiles.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About VIDEO: Marriage Proposal On Las Vegas Gondola Boat Goes Horribly Wrong

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.