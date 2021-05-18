YFN Lucci Surrenders To Police In Racketeering Case

YFN Lucci has been in jail for over a week after surrendering to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on racketeering charges, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, reportedly turned himself in on May 10, along with 11 others, who were named in a gang-related racketeering indictment that was filed on April 30. The 105-count indictment was reportedly targeting the Bloods gang.

As fans know, Lucci was out on bail for a separate murder case. He was released from jail on $500,000 bond back in February after being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Per the Channel 2 Action News, the 29-year-old rapper has been housed in the Fulton County Jail since turning himself in last week.

The latest charges against Lucci include aggravated assault, armed robbery, property damage, murder, theft, and more. The previous murder charge against him is also included in the indictment.

Drew Findling, the rapper's attorney, said his client is not a gang member, adding, “He’s not guilty of all charges."

Last month, Lucci was accused of violating his strict bond conditions the first day he was released from jail. Per legal documents, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors claimed Lucci violated the conditions of his $500,000 bond when he went to an Atlanta recording studio — a violation of his monitored release — and an Atlanta strip club, which they say is the same club at the center of an investigation into a gang-related shooting. They also claim YFN Lucci's ankle monitor was tampered with, "because they say there's lots of missing and irregular data regarding his whereabouts for extended periods of time," TMZ reported at the time.

The prosecutors' claims didn't end there. They also alleged that Lucci tested positive for marijuana and opiates following a drug test, which they said was yet another bond violation and reason for a judge to revoke his bond.

Prosecutors were asking that Lucci be kept in custody until the end of his murder case.

Photo: Getty Images