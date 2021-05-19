Can You Guess The Most Popular Baby Names In Utah?

There were about 3.6 million babies born in the United States last year, and believe it or not, it was the lowest number of newborns in the country for more than 40 years.

All of those millions of babies have unique names that are special to them. However, some names were more popular than others.

So what were the most popular baby names in Utah in 2020?

The Social Security Administration recently released the list of the most popular baby names in each state for last year, and once again Liam and Olivia rose to the top for the entire nation.

The most popular girl name in Utah was Olivia. 249 baby girls were named Olivia, followed by Emma in second place with 216.

The top 10 boy girl in Utah in 2020 were:

Olivia (249) Emma (216) Charlotte (188) Amelia (178) Evelyn (173) Lucy (148) Hazel (144) Harper (138) Ellie (133) Ava (130)

The most popular boy name in Utah was Oliver. 266 baby boys were names Oliver, followed closely by William with 250.

The top 10 boy names in Utah in 2020 were:

Oliver (266) William (250) Liam (242) Jack (225) Henry (200) Lincoln (194) James (193) Noah (178) Owen (170) Benjamin (168)

Photo: Getty Images