Dad Under Fire For Making Daughter Do Chores To Pay For Feminine Products

Being a parent is no easy task, and being a single parent is even more challenging. Without a partner or co-parent to help with decisions and talk things over with, you are bound to make some mistakes. Well one single father has been parenting solo since his wife passed away a decade earlier and after he got slammed by family members for a parenting decision he made, he wondered if he was doing something wrong. The dad took to Reddit to ask for commenters' opinions on his parenting and he definitely got them.

The 50-year-old widower wrote about how he has a 17-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter. While he covers all the expenses surrounding his kids' extracurricular activities, he makes his daughter do chores around the house but not his son. He explained that the reason is because he has to shell out extra for his daughter's "monthly supplies," meaning the feminine products she needs. He stated he makes her clean the shared living spaces and the bathrooms in their apartment and cook four meals a week as a "way of having her pay me back."

The father went on to say, "My brother said I spend twice as much on my son's extracurriculars and by my logic, he should have to do chores too. I explained he didn't because I feel his could help him get into college but hers were just a hobby in my opinion." His daughter actually overheard that conversation and was, unsurprisingly, upset. She refused to do chores after it because she said it wasn't fair. The dad wrote, "I told her she’d still be doing her chores and life isn’t fair so stop being a brat, or I'd refuse to pay for her extracurricular stuff or pads. I wouldn't actually do that, but I was mad when I said it."

So what happened next? "She packed a bag and took off. She’s been staying with my sister who called me an abusive a**hole when I demanded she send [daughter] home. My brother and sister are coddling her and I'm furious." He then asked Reddit if they agreed with his family.

As you might expect, of the over 1,000 responses, a vast majority called out the father. One furious person commented, "This can't be real...you make your daughter do chores because you have to pay for period supplies monthly...which she literally cannot help? You're an a**hole in every way," while another said, "Withholding pads from a teenage girl as punishment? What?" Someone else chimed in, "Expecting your son will go to college, but basically writing her off? The 50s called, they don't want you either," and another person commented, "I am really glad his daughter has someplace healthy to go and stay and away from this sexist abusive nonsense."

When he saw all the shade coming his way, the dad added to his post, writing, "My son plays Football and Baseball while you daughter is in choir and a dance group, so yes I do think my son has a better chance at getting a scholarship. I’m not sexist and I don’t appreciate being called one, and for those of you messaging me saying you hope someone calls CPS on me, I’m not doing anything wrong so that’s just stupid."

No word yet on if the daughter returned or plans to, but you can stay up to date and read more of the comments here.

Photo: Getty Images