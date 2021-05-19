Drake Parties With LeBron James, Michael B. Jordan & More At Lobos Event
By Peyton Blakemore
May 19, 2021
Drake has quite the crew!
On Monday (May 17), the Canadian rapper linked up with Michael B. Jordan, LeBron James and a few other entertainment industry giants for a celebratory night in honor of LeBron's Lobos 1707 Tequila brand.
"Congrats to my brothers nothing like some Lobos to start your Monday off right," Drake captioned an Instagram photo — shared on Tuesday (May 18) — from the star-studded affair that was attended by Snowfall star Damson Idris, photographer Kodak Lens, Founder of Klutch Sports Group Rich Paul, singer Giveon, and film and television writter/producer Kenya Barris, to name a few.
MBJ also shared highlights from the night, posting a series of photos to Instagram with the caption, "League of Extraordinary Gentlemen."
Drake's hangout with LeBron comes weeks after the proud dad shared a video of his three-year-old son, Adonis, reacting to the basketball legend's highlight reel. "Oh my God!" the toddler said in complete disbelief as the GOAT made an impressive block. "Did you see that?"
Drizzy appropriately captioned Adonis' reaction video, "OMG 😱." He later shared a clip of Adonis showing off his ball-handling skills on Instagram Story.
Photo: Getty Images