Drake has quite the crew!

On Monday (May 17), the Canadian rapper linked up with Michael B. Jordan, LeBron James and a few other entertainment industry giants for a celebratory night in honor of LeBron's Lobos 1707 Tequila brand.

"Congrats to my brothers nothing like some Lobos to start your Monday off right," Drake captioned an Instagram photo — shared on Tuesday (May 18) — from the star-studded affair that was attended by Snowfall star Damson Idris, photographer Kodak Lens, Founder of Klutch Sports Group Rich Paul, singer Giveon, and film and television writter/producer Kenya Barris, to name a few.

MBJ also shared highlights from the night, posting a series of photos to Instagram with the caption, "League of Extraordinary Gentlemen."