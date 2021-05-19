Five Michigan Destinations Named The Best Weekend Getaways In The Midwest

Five Michigan cities and towns were voted the best weekend getaways in the Midwest.

According to U.S. News & World Report, out of 27 destinations in the Midwest ranked, five of the best to visit for the weekend are right here in Michigan.

U.S. News looked at factors of all 12 Midwest states, like dining, adventure, and value when deciding the best places to visit.

Ann Arbor was number two on the list. The report says the city has more to offer than your "typical boisterous college town." You can visit the University's Museum of Art or the Museum of Natural History. If you're visiting during football season, you have to go to a football game in the university's stadium.

Traverse City was listed at number eight. Close to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Traverse City stretches 64 miles along Lake Michigan's coast. You can camp, hike, and do plenty of outdoor activities.

Grand Rapids was number 17. The report says there are an "array of attractions" offered in this city. Catch up on your history at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum, or visit Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park's

Detroit was listed at number 23. If you're food-obsessed or love sports, this is a great city to visit. Eat at various restaurants, then attend one of the cities professional sports games or explore plenty of museums like Detroit Institute of Arts, the Motown Museum, and The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History,

Last but not least, Mackinac Island was number 27. Perfect for those looking to "relax and unwind." The report states that instead of cars and chain hotels, you'll find horse-drawn carriages, bed-and-breakfast accommodations, and family-owned hotels.

If you're wondering which Midwest destination was first on the list, click here.

Click here to view the complete list.

