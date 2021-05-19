Feedback

'Football'-Sized Rock Hits Washington Hiker In Head At Palouse Falls

By Zuri Anderson

May 19, 2021

A 28-year-old hiker was taken to the hospital after officials said a heavy rock struck him in the head at Palouse Falls, KOMO reported.

Rescuers and authorities were called out to the scene Tuesday afternoon (May 18). The man, who is a resident of Walla Walla County, was hiking with his wife until the rock fell and hit him, Franklin County deputies told KEPR-TV. First responders managed to stabilize the hiker and carry him out of a ravine, reporters learned.

Witnesses reportedly told deputies the rock appeared to be the size of a football.

The Washington man was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. As of Wednesday (May 19), there's no word on his condition.

FCFD3 along with City of Pasco Fire Department, FCPHD#1, Connell Fire, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, and Columbia...

Posted by Franklin County Fire District 3 on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Earlier this month, a Utah climber had to be saved from "certain death" after a huge rock rolled on him. A Florida woman was suddenly struck in the head during a drive last month, but it wasn't a rock that flew through the windshield.

Photo: Getty Images

