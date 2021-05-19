Feedback

Former Nashville Car Wash Transforms Into Dining Destination

By Sarah Tate

May 19, 2021

Nashville may be most known for its music scene, but it has certainly established itself as a growing foodie haven. From quirky decor and fun vibes to traditional and experimental cuisine, there is no shortage of interesting and delicious restaurants around the city. A new spot in East Nashville hopes to add to the unique scene by opening up a dining destination in a former car wash, according to FOX 17.

"The Wash" plans to open in August, with six restaurants operating out of micro kitchens in each of the former car wash's bays. The project is a collaboration between Tyler Cauble of Hamilton Development and Jamie Pfeffer of Pfeffer Torode Architecture.

The restaurants for each of the six bays have already been announced, ranging from Peruvian and Hawaiian cuisine to a cocktail bar.

  • Two Peruvian Chefs: This food truck will soon offer full-time dining for its authentic Peruvian cuisine.
  • Soy Cubano: The new Cuban food concept merges South Florida favorites with Latin cuisine.
  • The Poki: This spot will serve classic Hawaiian poké bowls with a twist of Japanese flavors.
  • Tootsie Lou's Tacos: Coming from Austin, Texas, this taqueria makes its own in-house tortillas from scratch using heirloom Oaxacan corn.
  • ESP: From the team behind East Side Bahn Mi, this spot will serve up specialties inspired by Vietnamese street food.
  • Bay 6 Bar: Cauble and Pfeffer designed this fast-casual draft cocktail bar to be "cool, clean and concise."

"The Wash has fully booked within a couple months of announcing the project, and we're thrilled to partner with such talented chefs and bring new culinary additions to the community," said Cauble.

The Wash is located at 1101 McKennie Avenue, formerly Gallatin Avenue.

Photo: Getty Images

