Here's What The #SaveMacGyner Billboard In West Phoenix Means

Let's be honest... most of us just pass right by the hundreds of billboards all across the area and never have a second thought about what they say.

One billboard in West Phoenix has caught the eye of many, however, and have residents wondering what it means and why it is there.

If you're driving near the Starbucks at 2441 West Thomas Road you may see a black billboard with the words "#SaveMacGyver" written in white along with a website address across the bottom. The words are next to an illustration of a Swiss Army knife.

So what does it mean?

The Phoenix New Times reported that the billboard is part of a national campaign to save the popular tv show MacGyver.

The popular series began decades ago and ran until 1992. It was rebooted in 2016 and starred Lucas Till.

On April 7th, CBS announced that it was canceling the show after five seasons and devoted fans aren't happy about it.

Samantha Sinard who runs the campaign's Facebook page said:

"Each day, we send emails to CBS, Viacom, and Paramount+, request the show on Netflix and live chat with their customer support, as well as calling Netflix and Paramount+ about saving the show. Every week we have a new list of campaign-related activities that help keep tweets and morale up. ... We've sent 1.35 million paperclips to CBS Television Studios in Los Angeles."

To sign the petition, go to savemacgyver.com.

Photo: Getty Images