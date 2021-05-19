Feedback

Here's Why Aly & AJ Trended After The Lollapalooza Lineup Announcement

By Kelly Fisher

May 19, 2021

Lollapalooza unveiled the 2021 music festival lineup Wednesday morning (May 19), and fans had some thoughts about it.

By Wednesday afternoon, sister duo Aly & AJ trended on Twitter.

That’s because some fans — though pumped to see Aly & AJ perform — didn’t appreciate that the former Disney stars dwindled toward the bottom of the lineup announcement.

Aly & AJ's popularity surged in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The sisters have since released new music and new twists on beloved throwbacks.

Here’s how fans defended Aly & AJ on Twitter:

“aly & aj trending ??? yes. their placement on the lollapalooza chart ??? big no.”
“There is simply reason for Aly & AJ to be so small and close to the bottom”
“I’m so glad that aly & aj getting the recognition they deserve”
“SCREAMING AT EVERYONE DEFENDING OUR QUEENS ALY & AJ LMAOOOOO”

The Lollapalooza lineup also includes Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Marshmello, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

And of course, Aly & AJ will “See you all there.”

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Here's Why Aly & AJ Trended After The Lollapalooza Lineup Announcement

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.