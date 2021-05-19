Here's Why Aly & AJ Trended After The Lollapalooza Lineup Announcement

Lollapalooza unveiled the 2021 music festival lineup Wednesday morning (May 19), and fans had some thoughts about it.

By Wednesday afternoon, sister duo Aly & AJ trended on Twitter.

That’s because some fans — though pumped to see Aly & AJ perform — didn’t appreciate that the former Disney stars dwindled toward the bottom of the lineup announcement.

Aly & AJ's popularity surged in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The sisters have since released new music and new twists on beloved throwbacks.

Here’s how fans defended Aly & AJ on Twitter:

“aly & aj trending ??? yes. their placement on the lollapalooza chart ??? big no.”