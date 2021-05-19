Here's Why Aly & AJ Trended After The Lollapalooza Lineup Announcement
By Kelly Fisher
May 19, 2021
Lollapalooza unveiled the 2021 music festival lineup Wednesday morning (May 19), and fans had some thoughts about it.
By Wednesday afternoon, sister duo Aly & AJ trended on Twitter.
That’s because some fans — though pumped to see Aly & AJ perform — didn’t appreciate that the former Disney stars dwindled toward the bottom of the lineup announcement.
Aly & AJ's popularity surged in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The sisters have since released new music and new twists on beloved throwbacks.
Here’s how fans defended Aly & AJ on Twitter:
“aly & aj trending ??? yes. their placement on the lollapalooza chart ??? big no.”
I see you, Aly & Aj. You’re headlining in my heart https://t.co/eZeGp53BN3— sam-i-am (@samdeannn) May 19, 2021
“There is simply reason for Aly & AJ to be so small and close to the bottom”
STOP ACTING LIKE ALY & AJ WERE NOT A STAPLE OF OUR CHILDHOOD https://t.co/87eIgt1b1n— 💎 𝔎𝔦𝔫𝔤 ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔢𝔰💎 (@babybeamerboi) May 19, 2021
“I’m so glad that aly & aj getting the recognition they deserve”
i'm so glad that aly & aj getting the recognition they deserve 😭💞💞 pic.twitter.com/hMkQCC7m5w— AsudeRanart (@AsudeRanart) May 19, 2021
“SCREAMING AT EVERYONE DEFENDING OUR QUEENS ALY & AJ LMAOOOOO”
The Lollapalooza lineup also includes Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Marshmello, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
And of course, Aly & AJ will “See you all there.”
See you all there 🙃🌈☁️ https://t.co/Npt7WcrUuP— Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) May 19, 2021
Photo: Getty Images