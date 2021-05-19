Lollapalooza Lineup Revealed: Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Post Malone & More

Lollapalooza is back, and organizers revealed the 2021 lineup Wednesday morning (May 19).

Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists are slated to perform at Grant Park in Downtown Chicago from July 29 through August 1.

Lollapalooza hosts eight stages with more than 170 artists from around the world, according to organizers.

Lollapalooza also included a statement warning guests of COVID-19 risks:

“We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our artists and employees. You must follow all posted instructions while attending Lollapalooza.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

By attending Lollapalooza, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

Help keep each other healthy.”

Here is the festival’s current health policy:

“In accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day. Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit www.vaccinefinder.org.”

Attendees can find additional information online, including ADA access and accommodations, items that are allowed or prohibited, nearby hotels, public transportation and more.

Get tickets here.