Man Charged For Detonating 80 Pounds Of Explosives In Gender Reveal Party

A man has been charged in connection to an explosion heard in several southern New Hampshire towns last month revealed to be caused by a gender reveal.

Anthony Spinelli was charged with disorderly conduct after surrendering to the Kingston Police Department, the department confirmed in a statement obtained by CNN. Spinelli is accused of buying around 80 pounds of Tannerite and detonating the explosive at the party.

Last month, Kingston Police Department confirmed to NBC Boston that explosives used by a local family at Torromeo Industries on Dorre Road were the cause of the loud explosion, which neighbors said was like nothing they'd ever heard before.

“It was earth-shaking,” a Dorre Road resident told NBC Boston.

Sara Taglieri, who lives in a home adjacent to the Torromeo quarry with her husband, Matt, described the noise as a "god-awful blast" that "knocked pictures off our walls."

The explosion shook houses in the surrounding neighborhoods and even was caught on a doorbell camera surveillance video in the next town over.