Mud Party, Live Music Among Summer Events At Memphis Botanic Garden

After a year of unprecedented turmoil, canceled events, and silenced live music, people are ready for things to return to normal. The Memphis Botanic Garden hopes to achieve this by hosted a number of fun summer events, complete with concerts, food trucks, and even a mud party.

Throughout June, the Botanic Garden will have several family-friendly events, according to WMC 5, such as the Food Truck Garden Party on June 10. From 5-8 p.m., the Garden is partnering with Oak Hall and Vineyard Vines to combine live music with a variety of local food trucks for a fun summer night out.

On June 26, the Garden will create some muddy fun for the International Mud Day Celebration. The event, which was created to help children connect with the natural world, per WMC, cost $5 per participant with Garden admission.

Among its full list of events is Memphis Music at the Garden's "Almost Elton John," the city's Number 1 Elton John tribute show. Jerred Price will take the stage as the legendary "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" singer at Radians Amphitheater on June 26. Tickets can be purchased here.

Check out what other events Memphis Botanic Garden has planned this summer at its website here.