Nashville Named One Of The Most Forgetful Cities In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

May 19, 2021

If you're in the habit of frequently using rideshares, there is a chance you may have left something behind once or twice. From wallets to headphones and even IDs, riders across the country often forget items when they get out of the car.

Uber recently released its annual Lost & Found Index that ranks cities across the country by how many items get left behind after riders arrive at their destination.

So where does Nashville rank on the list?

Number 3

Maybe it's a wild night out for a bachelor or bachelorette party, anticipation for a concert, or just distraction, but Music City was named one of the country's most forgetful cities, coming in third behind Austin, Texas, and Fort Myers, Florida.

Here are the Top 10 most forgetful cities in the U.S., according to Uber:

  1. Austin, Texas
  2. Fort Myers, Florida
  3. Nashville, Tennessee
  4. San Antonio, Texas
  5. Tampa Bay, Florida
  6. Houston, Texas
  7. Phoenix, Arizona
  8. Kansas City, Kansas
  9. Charlotte, North Carolina
  10. Sacramento, California

Uber also released a list of the items that are most commonly left behind after rides, with the top items being phone, camera, wallet and keys. Some of the more unique items riders have left behind include a tooth, fresh shrimp, catheter, 22 bundt cakes and a pan of macaroni and cheese, among so many others. Check out the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

