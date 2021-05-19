Nashville Symphony Announces Return For 75th Anniversary Season

After more than a year without in-person performances, the Nashville Symphony is celebrating its 75th anniversary by reopening to audiences for its movies, jazz, and pop series.

"Throughout its history, the Nashville Symphony has experienced its share of triumphs and challenges," said President and CEO Alan Valentine. "But none of us could have imagined the year that we have all just experienced. As we reemerge together from the pandemic, the Nashville Symphony looks forward to helping our community heal and celebrating our orchestra's rich history of resilience, artistic vibrancy and community service."

The Nashville Symphony has not performed at the Schermerhorn in over a year due to safety concerns from the pandemic, FOX 17 reports. In September, they will finally reopen for performances in front of live audiences for its milestone season.

"We are beyond excited as we prepare to welcome audiences back to the Schermerhorn safely, and we are looking to the future with great anticipation as we devote ourselves to becoming an even more community-focused organization," Valentine continued.

As part of its 2021-2022 season, the Symphony will perform several movie series, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, and The Muppets Christmas Carol. Its jazz series will include concerts like "Prohibition with the Nashville Symphony" and performances from Pat Metheny, while its pop series will feature Ben Folds and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Check out the Symphony's full season on its website here.

