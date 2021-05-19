New Mexico May Soon Be Getting A Luxury 'Glamping' Resort

New Mexico could soon be getting a "glamping" resort, reported KRQE.

Taos County's planning commission approved a "special use permit" for the project, however neighbors are pushing back against it.

The glamping resort will be called the Desert Flower Camping Resort, and it will be built about a mile and a half from the Taos County Country Club near County Road 110.

There would be 24 camping sites at the resort. Each site will have a wooden deck, a fire pit, and a "safari tent."

The property will have a parking lot, a new road, and bathroom facilities. There can be about 100 guests at a time.

Jody Wodrich, one of the project owners that applied for the permit, explained why the resort is a great idea. Jody said, "We want to create a high-end camping experience that allows people to really enjoy nature with beautiful views and quiet skies comfortable and already set up for the visitors.”

Xochitl Wodrich said, "We hope to bring glamping to Taos. It’s change. It’s hard to understand. We promise it will be beautiful. We promise to care for the land and the community."

Neighbors in the area worry about fire dangers and a possible devaluation of their property.

Photo: Getty Images