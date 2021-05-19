Salt Lake City Will Be Closing Downtown Streets For Outdoor Dining

Downtown streets in Salt Lake City will soon be closed to cars for outdoor dining and performances, reported FOX 13 Salt Lake City.

Marketing director for the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, Ryan Mack, said that the "Open Streets SLC" this year will start on May 27th.

All summer long streets will be closing to car traffic on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights between 400 South and South Temple. The closure is to help restaurants, bars, and shops by allowing them to extend their services all the way out to the sidewalks.

According to the Downtown Alliance, there will be about 30 performances each night held on Main Street, Regent Street, Gallivan, and Exchange Place. The performances will be held between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall said:

"Main Street Salt Lake City is an incredible gathering place and we hope people will take this unique opportunity to experience our downtown in a new way, with more space to explore, shop and dine at some of our City's locally owned businesses."

The city started closing some streets to vehicle traffic in April of last year to give pedestrians more room to walk while the state was shut down due to coronavirus safety protocols. This summer, masks will no longer be required for outdoors, however businesses can still ask visitors to wear them.

Photo: Getty Images