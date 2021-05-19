See When Free Live Music Is Returning To Fremont Street In Las Vegas
By Ginny Reese
May 19, 2021
With more and more individuals all over Nevada and across the United States getting vaccinated, concerts, shows, and other experiences are starting to start back up again.
KTNV reported that the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas will have live music return next month.
The music will start up again on June 1st.
All of the concerts will be free, the same as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
There isn't any word yet on the lineup of artists that are set to perform. According to the Fremont Street Experience, the entertainment schedule will be announced next week.
To look for updates about who will be performing, check out the "free concerts calendar" for updates by clicking here.
Fremont Street announced the news on social media, and wrote on Instagram:
"We’re Baaaaa-aaaack!!!!
FREE Nightly Music returns Tues, June 1st at 12:01 am.
Full Entertainment Schedule TBA next week.
Who’s in?!..."
Fremont Street addressed COVID-19 plans and procedures on their website. The website states:
"Our mandate has always been to provide our guests with a safe and fun environment. As part of our commitment to the safety of our guests and staff, Fremont Street Experience will open with the following Gov. Sisolak’s Directives and Declarations: visitors must wear a mask covering nose and mouth, must be 18 years of age with valid identification after 9 p.m."
Photo: Getty Images