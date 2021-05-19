See When Free Live Music Is Returning To Fremont Street In Las Vegas

With more and more individuals all over Nevada and across the United States getting vaccinated, concerts, shows, and other experiences are starting to start back up again.

KTNV reported that the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas will have live music return next month.

The music will start up again on June 1st.

All of the concerts will be free, the same as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

There isn't any word yet on the lineup of artists that are set to perform. According to the Fremont Street Experience, the entertainment schedule will be announced next week.

To look for updates about who will be performing, check out the "free concerts calendar" for updates by clicking here.

Fremont Street announced the news on social media, and wrote on Instagram:

"We’re Baaaaa-aaaack!!!!

FREE Nightly Music returns Tues, June 1st at 12:01 am.

Full Entertainment Schedule TBA next week.

Who’s in?!..."