Troy Polamalu Announces Who Will Present Him At Hall Of Fame Enshrinement

A familiar name will introduce Troy Polamalu during the legendary former Pittsburgh Steelers safety's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement this summer.

Former Steelers defensive coordinator and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau will present Polamalu during his enshrinement ceremony in August, the safety announced on his social media accounts Tuesday (May 18).

Lebeau coached Polamalu during 11 of his 12 NFL seasons, all of which were spent with the Steelers before retiring in 2015.

Polamalu shared a photo of the two together featuring talking bubbles, which he tells LeBeau "Put me in Coach!" and the veteran former coordinator responds "I'd be honored," along with the caption, "Can you please tell them that all I did was follow you...#eachoneteachone."