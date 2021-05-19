Troy Polamalu Announces Who Will Present Him At Hall Of Fame Enshrinement
By Jason Hall
May 19, 2021
A familiar name will introduce Troy Polamalu during the legendary former Pittsburgh Steelers safety's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement this summer.
Former Steelers defensive coordinator and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau will present Polamalu during his enshrinement ceremony in August, the safety announced on his social media accounts Tuesday (May 18).
Lebeau coached Polamalu during 11 of his 12 NFL seasons, all of which were spent with the Steelers before retiring in 2015.
Polamalu shared a photo of the two together featuring talking bubbles, which he tells LeBeau "Put me in Coach!" and the veteran former coordinator responds "I'd be honored," along with the caption, "Can you please tell them that all I did was follow you...#eachoneteachone."
Can you please tell them that all I did was follow you... #eachoneteachone pic.twitter.com/hs3MljYmOm— Troy Polamalu (@tpolamalu) May 18, 2021
Class of 2020 enshrinee @tpolamalu will have Gold Jacket and former @steelers Def. Coordinator Dick LeBeau serve as his presenter at the #PFHOF20 Enshrinement. pic.twitter.com/JYvttrxlBq— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 19, 2021
"Troy was a dream come true to coach and it's a tremendous honor and a dream come true to call him a fellow Hall of Famer," said LeBeau after Polamalu was elected via Steelers.com.
Polamalu was one of the NFL's most dominant safeties during his 12-year NFL career, which included winning two Super Bowls, as well as earning four first team All-Pro selections, two second team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl appearances and being named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 and to both the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and Steelers All-Time Team.
Polamalu retired with 783 tackles, 12.0 sacks, 56 tackles for loss, 32 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, 12 QB hits and three defensive touchdowns. The former first-round pick was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year on the ballot.
Photo: Getty Images