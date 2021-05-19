WATCH: Here's What Gronk Said About Upcoming Matchup Against Patriots

Rob Gronkowski is expecting his and Tom Brady's upcoming return to New England to be "pretty epic."

The longtime former New England Patriots will face their former team at Gillette Stadium during the Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup of the 2021 season, their second as members of the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Brady -- who spent his first 20 seasons with the franchise -- has gotten most of the attention, Gronkowski -- the Patriots' career leader in receiving touchdowns for all positions, as well as receptions and receiving yards among tight ends -- also expects to be in for an "emotional" experience.

“That’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be pretty epic,” Gronokwski said via Buccaneers.com. “It’s definitely going to be emotional for sure, I would say. I just had a great nine years (in New England). Probably the best nine years of my life. It was the beginning of basically my whole football career there. It’s definitely going to be heartfelt when I go back.

“I’ve just got to be prepared for that game, for sure. I’ve got to be prepared for every game, but especially that one. It’s never going to be easy. It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be a good one. It’s going to be different.”