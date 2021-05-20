18-Month-Old Toddler Plunges From Third Floor Window In Seattle

A Seattle toddler was taken to the hospital after authorities said he fell from an open third-story window, according to KOMO.

On Wednesday (May 19) around 7:30 p.m., first responders were called to a home in the 4100 block of Linden Avenue North after receiving a report of a child falling. They found out that an 18-month-old boy plunged 20 feet from a window. It wasn't immediately clear if someone was home with the child when the fall occurred.

A spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department said the child was rushed to Harborview Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition, reporters learned. Officials also warned about open windows posing danger for very young children.

“Twenty-five percent of kids we see who’ve fallen from a window end up in our intensive care unit and a significant number leave with some disability,” said Dr. Brian Johnston, chief of pediatrics at Harborview Medical Center said to a fire agency publication.

Photo: Getty Images